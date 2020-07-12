The Times Photos of the Week
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday near Broadway and 55th Avenue, said Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice.
- Updated
Three members of a Crown Point youth baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.
Crown Point reveals option for fall distance learning; plans to name new superintendent coming into fall semester
- Updated
Crown Point parents will be able to decide if they want students to return to in-person education or continue with distance learning this fall.
- Updated
A Portage firefighter and Porter firefighter were on a watercraft when they saw the boy below the water's surface and pulled him from the lake.
- Updated
Four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for a construction zone, police said.
- Updated
"This certainly isn’t the outcome that we had hoped for. Even so, we are grateful to know he has been found and that we can properly lay him to rest," said the family of Roderick (Rod) Moore.
- Updated
One person has been taken into custody for the stabbing Wednesday night, police reported.
- Updated
The minor said the assault occurred around 5 p.m., Porter Police Capt. John Lane said.
- Updated
“I don’t know what my future is in this game but I’m looking forward to pursuing other opportunities come the fall."
- Updated
A shunned advance in a bar resulted in one man arrested, another cut by a knife and 20 people brawling in the middle of a road, police said.