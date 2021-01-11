The Times Photos of the Week
A Matteson, Illinois, police officer had blood on her face and hands after crashing into a curb early Nov. 28 on U.S. 30 in Schererville. She admitted to drinking alcohol at a nearby bar, a police report shows.
WATCH NOW: Macy's closing 45 more stores, including at Water Tower Place and College Mall in Bloomington
Macy's announced it was closing 45 more department stores nationally in 2021 as part of a previously announced cost-cutting measure.
Family of slain veteran says he was 'brutally murdered,' disputes off-duty officer's version of events
Charging documents allege an off-duty Veterans Administration officer shot Nicholas Lile in "sudden heat" at Lile's home. Lile's family disputed the officer's version of events, saying Lile was "murdered in cold blood."
The 2020 graduate of Lowell High School has been selected to be the first person from Northern Indiana to enter directly into the U.S. Space Force.
"You really did not just say (expletive), did you?" the magistrate asked Princess Thurman, who is charged with murder in the Dec. 20 shooting death of a Merrillville man.
The area of the crash was temporarily closed and the investigation continues.
The man told police a suspect suddenly appeared before him while he was outside and shot him in the shoulder.
All Hoosiers age 80 and older can begin making appointments Friday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Roxann Kerner, who is represented by defense attorney Russell Brown Jr., is charged with felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing, according to court documents.
The woman was the only occupant of her vehicle, the coroner's office said.