Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 13, 2019 @ 10:37 pm
Colin Dexter, of Jackson, Michigan, takes flowers from fans while performing in the Oakwood Grand Hall during the Elvis FANtasy Fest Saturday at Portage’s Woodland Park.
Whiting’s Wickedly Whiting Halloween celebration gets high-fives all around Saturday as monsters roamed the streets.
Portage’s Kody Taylor catches a pass in the end zone as Valparaiso’s Jack Cahill defends Friday night at Portage.
Five-year-old George Cunningham holds a photo of his uncle Rashad Cunningham at a news conference Tuesday in Gary. Cunningham was shot and killed by a Gary police officer.
Munster and Highland players collide competing for the ball Tuesday during a 3A sectional at EC Central High School.
An audience member holds up her card with a question at the Valparaiso Mayoral Candidate Forum at the Memorial Opera House.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.