Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: January 5, 2020 @ 3:24 pm
Four-year-old Matilda Oberman, of St. John, enjoys pizza Tuesday at the Kids New Year's Eve party sponsored by the Crown Point Office of Special Events.
Loyola's Lucas Williamson, left, and Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty watch from the corners as Loyola's Cameron Krutwig tries to grab a rebound on Dec. 30 in Valparaiso.
New Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer collects oath of office documents and signatures on Wednesday in the Valparaiso City Council Chambers.
Incoming Gary Mayor Jerome Prince speaks after being sworn in Monday at the Genesis Center in Gary.
LaPorte's Nyla Asad is hoisted up by her teammates as they celebrate with the Viking Holiday Tournament championship trophy on Friday in Valparaiso. LaPorte defeated Valparaiso 50-40.
From left, former East Chicago Police Chief Augusto "Gus" Flores Jr. holds the Bible while his son, Steve Flores, is sworn in as St. John police chief by Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez on Wednesday.
