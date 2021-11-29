The Times Photos of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Former Bears defensive lineman, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield.
- Updated
The man reportedly told police he and his wife were sleeping when he got up and discovered Matern in his bathroom.
William Rainey, 39, appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar for an initial hearing on felony charges of fraud and theft of government funds.
- Updated
A total of 4,070 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Indiana Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. It's the first time the state's daily case count has exceeded 4,000 since Sept. 16.
- Updated
Hobart Investigators have obtained a search warrant and were able to conduct a blood draw for the suspect at the hospital.
- Updated
Two men were killed in a hail of bullets fired Friday afternoon on a busy street near an elementary school that fortunately was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, police said.
- Updated
"(The man) was seen breaking multiple windows out of the residence, however would not make further contact with officers," the sheriff's department said
- Updated
During a Wednesday meeting, the Valparaiso Board of Works and Safety approved a service agreement for a Greyhound bus stop.
- Updated
Timothy R. Thomas, 40, also was found guilty during a subsequent bench trial of a firearm enhancement in the fatal shooting of Nicholas Lile, 42, in the basement of Lile's home near Lowell.
- Updated
Garrett Whittenburg, 38, and an unidentified second man were accused of placing a ski mask over the woman's head and blindfolding the girl before sexually assaulting them Nov. 13 at a Hammond home.