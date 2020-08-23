The Times Photos of the Week
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: 1 female dead, 1 person airlifted after being rescued from 3-trailer fire, firefighters say
- Updated
Firefighters had to make a daring rescue when a trailer ignited and the fire spread to two other trailers nearby.
- Updated
Charges filed Tuesday allege two teens — one of whom already is facing a murder charge — fatally shot a 60-year-old delivery driver they had planned to rob in October.
- Updated
Merrillville officers had a portion of the parking lot blocked by police tape and several crime scene markers were scattered throughout the area.
EC school district to require temperature checks, designate COVID coordinator following 2 positive cases
- Updated
The School City of East Chicago will implement new safety precautions next week after learning of two positive cases among teaching staff.
- Updated
The district has learned that the test used on the student may not be considered reliable and all affected parties are being retested using the nasal swab approach, an official said.
- Updated
Valparaiso Community Schools administration and teachers will meet Monday to explore solutions to relieve stress brought by the district's dual in-person and remote learning model.
- Updated
A 36-year-old woman is required to register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to having an ongoing sexual relationship with a boy that began when he was 13.
- Updated
School officials told families they have been notified of a positive COVID-19 case at Valparaiso High School.
- Updated
Neighbors rescued a 4-year-old and attempted to help his father break windows as a fire engulfed his mobile home, killing a 2-year-old inside and causing the children's mother to fall unconscious in a back bedroom, according to fire officials and residents.
UPDATE: Good Samaritan tells of saving 2 teens in high waves; fire chief says crews did 'all they could' during rescue
- Updated
The bystander said more could have been done to help the group of teens, but Portage's fire chief said crews did all they could in the unsafe water conditions, which made entry "almost impossible."