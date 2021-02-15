The Times Photos of the Week
Kerry Anne Cousins Tucker, 35, loved her four children and prided herself on always being there for them, Shalana Sanders said. "She was the nicest person you could ever meet."
Concert and wedding venue, new ownership to revitalize underused Griffith Park Plaza shopping center
The long-struggling Griffith Park Plaza shopping center has been sold to new owners, who are planning significant investments. And a separate group of businessmen plan to soon open a live music and special events venue called Avenue 912 there.
Another firefighter at the party said he witnessed the alleged faux sexual assault, police said.
WATCH NOW: Valparaiso alumni react to retiring of Crusader mascot: 'What's the problem with changing it?'
"If the symbol that happens to represent the university makes people feel some sort of negative cognition, then change it," said Valpo alum Adam Amin. "What’s the problem with changing it?”
Indiana could enact 'pregnancy accommodations' law that provides no accommodations for pregnant women
Under the plan, an employer could not retaliate against a woman for asking for pregnancy accommodations, but the employer still would be under no obligation to provide the requested assistance.
3 face murder charges in double-homicide of teens in Calumet Township over stolen gun, records state
The victims, 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, were believed to have been fatally shot in retaliation for stealing a handgun, police said.
Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery. So it was another sign Gary natives Tim Williams and Fred Williams, the hosts of the Twins is the New Trend YouTube channel that has become a viral sensation, were spoofed on Saturday Night Live.
Firefighter accused of hanging noose in office said co-workers gave it to him 'as a joke,' documents show
The fire engineer admitted the noose was "passed along to him by other firefighters 'as a joke,'" and that he kept the item in the pension office at Fire Station No. 2, city documents show.
Three men are facing charges alleging they drove a stolen car around Northwest Indiana and then led officers on a chase before crashing into two vehicles.