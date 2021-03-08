The Times Photos of the Week
“From the time Ray died until two weeks after that, we were just completely alone in our house, which was horrible. I was in a really bad place. It was a horrible little nightmare."
Police have identified the suspect as Keith Blake, 32, of Michigan City. Blake is being held at the Porter County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
'He meant so much to this community': Valparaiso plays for slain friend, advances to sectional final
"He was awesome. He was amazing. He was quiet, but he hustled and he worked hard, and he never once talked back to a coach. He meant so much to this community."
According to police investigations, the suspect went with a group to McDonald's in Valparaiso after the fatal shooting.
Officials from the Department of Corrections said no foul play is suspected at this time.
An opening date for the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, located adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street, has not yet been announced. The casino website still lists spring 2021.
"There will not be a day when Noah Beller is forgotten."
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in Valparaiso.
"It's just horrifying," Judge Natalie Bokota told a man during his sentencing hearing on one count of child molesting. "It is. You know that it is."
Krystina M. Mancilla, 33, of Gary, repeatedly told police, "I have a lot of drugs in here," when they stopped the red Toyota Corolla she was driving about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19 on northbound Cline Avenue in Highland, court documents state.