The Times Photos of the Week
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The victim was flown to an Illinois trauma center and was in stable condition Tuesday night.
- Updated
On Monday morning, Jennifer Wilson drove to Kouts to get tested for novel coronavirus after testing negative for the flu, RSV and strep throat. She began self-quarantine Thursday.
- Updated
The Community Health Network is reporting the first death of a Hoosier as a result of the novel coronavirus.
- Updated
Community Hospital in Munster has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Updated
Police found an unconscious juvenile male on the ground who was suffering from a traumatic injury.
- Updated
The third Hoosier death from coronavirus was announced Friday afternoon by the Indiana State Department of Health.
- Updated
After Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, was admitted to the hospital he posted an update that his wife's health continues to decline.
- Updated
Indiana Beach owners are hopeful the amusement and water park can reopen this year under new ownership.
Pastor's wife in critical condition after positive COVID-19 test, according to pastor's Facebook post
- Updated
The wife of a local pastor is in critical condition after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
- Updated
The Lear seat factory in Hammond has had two cases of coronavirus, the company confirmed.