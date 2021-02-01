The Times Photos of the Week
The Tri-Creek School Corp. board has granted its superintendent leave "due to the negative impact" recent allegations have had on his ability to lead following an internal Title IX investigation.
A Northwest Indiana school district has been ordered to repay $751,907.53 in student tuition support state auditors claim was used to educate children school officials knew were residents of Illinois.
"The coach said, 'what happens in the wrestling room, stays in the wrestling room,'" according to the motion.
A vehicle swerved to avoid hitting what at first appeared to the driver as a large black bag in the roadway before a second vehicle hit the object, which was later determined to be a person, police said.
Being too proud to ask for help, having anxiety or marital problems, and feeling needy or unwanted did not explain why the defendant groomed a troubled child and made her his sexual partner, the judge said.
Holcomb said the federal government will be providing an additional 13,000 doses a week, bringing the weekly total of first doses coming to Indiana to at least 90,000 in each of the next three weeks.
A gun was reportedly displayed during an argument between an employee and customer at a shoe store, police said.
The following schools will be closed or delayed Tuesday because of inclement weather. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
A Valparaiso man found it hard to believe Friday that what started out as a fake Tweet he posted about his supposed involvement in the GameStop market rally wound up as the focus on an online story by the New York Post.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 12-year sentence Tuesday on 31-year-old Brian Kunze, a former history teacher at Wheeler High School who was terminated in May 2019.