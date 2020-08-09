The Times Photos of the Week
The Merrillville woman has been charged with possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal recklessness and possession of paraphernalia.
Illinois health officials confirmed a party that exposed over 200 to coronavirus took place at County Line Orchard in Hobart.
Officials weighed in on a fight police say broke out between a group of people near 2 Cute Clothing at the Southlake Mall Saturday.
A recent widespread exposure to the coronavirus was traced back to a party at a Hobart orchard, Illinois health officials said.
Lake Central school board rejects full e-learning proposal, opts for parent choice in reopening plan
The Lake Central school board stuck down proposals for a full virtual start to its 2020-21 school year. Here's why:
Tyler R. Andriese also is accused of repeatedly asking the girl for sex and telling her he wanted it so bad he didn't care she was just 11.
Mary Cossey is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings, including $187,000 deposited into an account owned by an “Individual A.”
The fast-casual chain makes customizable made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls with cheeses like Swiss, American, mozzarella, muenster, white cheddar, pepper jack and Parmesan.
Valparaiso Patrolman Logan Redmon spotted the vehicle about 1,000 feet west of the crossing and saw that the driver was still inside with an eastbound train closing in and blowing its horn, police said.