Hammond Area Career Center students take part in an annual stair climb Wednesday to recognize fallen first responders during 9/11. The names of the first responders lined the steps as the students ascended the stairway. The session was cut short when the career center and high school went on lockdown following a gun threat.
Cedar Lake firefighter and paramedic Tony DeAdam, center left, pilots a boat Sept. 9 on Cedar Lake. MABAS teams spent the morning testing equipment and techniques.
Kale Wilk, The Times
People gather in the Maki Ballroom at the Old Lake County Courthouse for the Lake Court House Foundation's annual Patriot Brunch Sept. 9.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso football players run onto the field with American flags prior to Friday's kickoff against Michigan City as a part of Patriot Night in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Calumet cheerleaders release balloons during a memorial for Curtis Walton, a Calumet freshman football player who died after being found unresponsive in the school's pool earlier this week.
John Luke, The Times
Hammond Area Career Center students take part in an annual stair climb Wednesday to recognize fallen first responders during 9/11. The names of the first responders lined the steps as the students ascended the stairway. The session was cut short when the career center and high school went on lockdown following a gun threat.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gen. John Kelly pauses briefly Sept. 8 during his speech at Purdue University Northwest's Sinai Forum in Michigan City.