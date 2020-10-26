The Times Photos of the Week
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
UPDATE: A woman told police she was inside the home and was involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend. She reported her boyfriend then armed himself, and she fled from the home.
Investigators reviewed a number of photographs of Morgan taken the night of her death and noted bruising and scratches on her head that were not present before Harling took her into the bathroom, records allege.
CROWN POINT — The sister of a 10-year-old Merrillville boy who died Oct. 12 and another woman were charged Friday with murder after an autopsy…
250% spike in NWI COVID cases, rising positivity rates indicate worst is yet to come, professor says
The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana increased 250% within the past month, and the seven-day positivity ra…
After nearly three weeks of testimony and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, Connor Kerner was convicted of killing two teens in early 2019.
Eric Scott Olson is accused of punching his ex-girlfriend in the face, kicking her, using a metal curtain rod to hit her on her thigh and threatening to shoot her, according to court records.
The girl told police Comiskey began fondling her about two weeks before her brother hit Comiskey with a bottle and chased him out of the house, court records state.
Reckless homicide count dismissed in Crown Point crash that killed teen; elderly driver fined $500 for speeding
To convict a person of reckless homicide, the evidence must show defendant saw the "precise nature of the danger" ahead of him and chose to regard it, Judge Samuel Cappas said.
"It's over, that's all I can think of: It's over. I had the most amazing, supportive community that you can possibly imagine."