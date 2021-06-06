The Times Photos of the Week
Lake County prosecutors filed charges this week against a grandmother first arrested last month in connection with the fatal stabbing of her adult daughter's boyfriend April 16 in Hobart.
A suspect or suspects in a green SUV had reportedly fired on the man while driving by and then fled the scene, police said.
"This is a kid who was trying to graduate and he's scared," John Cantrell said. "He has no connection to the two dead kids."
Jurors Thursday were shown a surveillance video of John Silva II and Connor Kerner leaving Valparaiso High School together the morning of Feb. 25, 2019, which was less than two hours before the pair are accused of brutally killing two Lake County teens.
Joe Schelstraete, 38, was taken off life support at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, his aunt Kim Bova told The Times. "It is a really senseless tragedy."
As of Tuesday evening, Cicero Police Department said the family was making arrangements for his organs to be donated.
Man flees after hitting pole in Crown Point causing outages, hits second pole in Cedar Lake, police say
Police arrested the 49-year-old man in his home in Robin's Nest Subdivision in Cedar Lake.
All 10 people were taken into custody without incident, police said.
Stilianos Kyriakakis told the Hoosier Lottery he plans to share his $1 million Powerball prize with his two children.
A nine-page plea agreement states Daniel Urquiza admits he concealed over $720,000 of income between 2014 and 2018.