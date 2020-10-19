The Times Photos of the Week
Beginning Friday, most Hoosiers going to Chicago, and most Chicago residents who visit Indiana, are required to quarantine in Chicago for at least 14 days following their arrival or return before going out in public.
The Lake County sheriff's office is investigating the double homicide of two teenagers at a home in unincorporated Calumet Township.
Former Gander Mountain at Southlake Mall will become Airsoft arena with axe throwing and then Santa's Winter Wonderland
Former Gander Mountain at Southlake Mall will become an Airsoft arena with axe throwing, photo ops and live bands that will double as an active shooter training site for local businesses. The Santa's Winter Wonderland pop-up will return there in December.
Witnesses told police the victim intended to drop off gifts for his children and wanted to spend the night with their mother, but she was with defendant Shaughn Nelson that night, court documents state.
The case languished for two years as police sorted through a number of false leads until receiving an anonymous letter stating the 38-year-old Farmer had bragged about the crime.
The woman was reportedly uncooperative during her arrest, collapsed to her knees and began yelling that officers threw her to the ground while she was pregnant, though she wasn't, police said.
Roxann Kerner, who said she works as an executive for a software company, testified in the murder trial against her son after prosecutors and the judge agreed to grant her immunity.
The pursuit first went south into St. John and then turned back going north to Hammond, eventually ending back in Munster.
Lake County's top health official is asking residents remain vigilant during the COVID-19 pandemic amid an increase in local cases.