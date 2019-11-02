urgent The Times Photos of the Week The Times Photos of the Week Nov 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 6 Longshoreman Kedric Thomas takes a photo of the USS Indianapolis Monday. Thomas will release the lines when the ship is ready to depart. John J. Watkins, The Times Morgan Twp.'s Emily Rastovski (3), right, blocks a spike during a Class 1A semistate championship volleyball match against Cowan on Saturday in Frankfort. Evan Cobb, The Times Two-year-old Dalilah Dodson, of Gary, checks her stash Oct. 27 at the Family Christian Center during the Fall Blast 2019 Trunk or Treat event. John J. Watkins, The Times Merrillville's Aarhic Whitehead passes against Lafayette Jefferson in Class 6A Sectional 1 semifinal on Friday. John Luke, The Times A utility worker drills holes while preparing to install a new power pole to replace one of several knocked down in Winfield on Friday. The mishap knocked out power to about 1,500 people. Marc Chase, The Times Lake Central's Jack Bailey (9) collides with Zionsville's Alec McCarty while working to gain possession Saturday during the Class 3A state title game at Fishers High School. Kale Wilk, The Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP What type of Halloween candy are you? promotion Want a summary of today's news? Sign up for daily headlines. Print Ads Sale JAKES FEED STORE - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 JAKE'S FEED STORE 326 S ST RD 49, VALPARAISO, IN 46383 219-477-4174 Website Car PAUL SUR BUICK/GMC - Ad from 2019-10-28 Oct 28, 2019 PAUL SUR BUICK/GMC 1551 WEST US 30, VALPARAISO, IN 46384 219-462-1168 Website Medical EUROPEAN FOOT & ANKLE CLINIC - Ad from 2019-11-03 18 hrs ago European Foot & Ankle Clinic 5950 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46321 1-219-501-0115 Car PAUL SUR BUICK/GMC - Ad from 2019-11-02 Nov 2, 2019 PAUL SUR BUICK/GMC 1551 WEST US 30, VALPARAISO, IN 46384 219-462-1168 Website Other MCFARLAND HOMES - Ad from 2019-11-02 Nov 2, 2019 Mcfarland Homes 2300 A RAMBLEWOOD DRIVE, Highland, IN 46322 219-934-9885 Website Medical CARDIOVASCULAR CONSULTANTS PC - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 Cardiology Associates of NWI 10010 Donald S Powers Dr, Munster, IN 46321 219-934-4209 Website Car Toms Auto Repair - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 Toms Auto Repair 309 Evans, Valpo, IN 46383 219-464-2917 Construction GUS BOCK ACE HARDWARE / DYER - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 Gus Bock Ace Hardware 1150 Sheffield Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 219-865-6060 Website Health CLEAR EAR - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 CLEAR EAR 827 W GLEN PARK 45TH AVE, GRIFFITH, IN 46319 219-934-9747 Restaurant SOPHIAS HOUSE OF PANCAKES - Ad from 2019-11-03 18 hrs ago