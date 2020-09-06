The Times Photos of the Week
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide inside a gas station in May. His alleged accomplice, who is referred to in court records as "an unidentified person," remained at large, police said.
- Updated
Raquel M. McCormick, 48, told police in August she hit her boyfriend Thomas Brankin — a well-known figure on the Region sports scene — with her car as they argued, court records state. Brankin died Tuesday at a Dyer hospital.
- Updated
Now, the city is looking to regulate the home that moved into the neighborhood without notice, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
- Updated
Nineteen-year-old Michael McGregor, of Lake Station, was reportedly involved in a standoff earlier Thursday. He remains at large as of 10 p.m., police said.
- Updated
Crown Point police were not aware of anyone wounded by the gunfire, which was reported about 3:15 a.m., Police Chief Pete Land said.
- Updated
Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang from Hammond who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell.
- Updated
The motorcycle dealership in Munster plans to close on Sept. 30. It's now liquidating its inventory, including riding gear, apparel, aftermarket parts, and performance parts.
- Updated
Four people died Sunday after a 61-year-old Indiana man allegedly shot his wife and two adult children before turning the gun on himself, according to Bloomington police.
- Updated
Jerry Rust said the abuse went on from 2004 to 2008 when he was 19 to 23 years old and the girl was 10 to 14, police said.
- Updated
On Friday afternoon the U.S. Marshal’s service and local task force agents received word that a wanted man was staying at Quality Inn at 1350 E. 83rd Avenue in Merrillville.