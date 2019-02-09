Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, and Ford Motor Co. President of Global Operations Joe Hinrichs talk about the relationship between Ford and Chicago. Ford announced a $1 billion project at its Chicago area facilities at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday.
State Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick speaks to area teachers and school administrators Wednesday at Merrillville High School. McCormick spoke on a variety of issues concerning Indiana students.
Crown Point reacts after defeating Penn 54-47 in overtime Saturday during a Class 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, and Ford Motor Co. President of Global Operations Joe Hinrichs talk about the relationship between Ford and Chicago. Ford announced a $1 billion project at its Chicago area facilities at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
State Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick speaks to area teachers and school administrators Wednesday at Merrillville High School. McCormick spoke on a variety of issues concerning Indiana students.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Flanked by Judges Margret G. Robb, left, and Elizabeth F. Tavitas, right, Judge Nancy H. Vaidik asks an attorney a question as they hear oral arguments Tuesday at Andrean High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A fire tears through a Highland apartment complex as firefighters from multiple Region departments battle the blaze Friday afternoon.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Students at the sample booth try the Made to Melt sandwich option on Wednesday at Munster High School.