Related to this story
Most Popular
"(William) Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material," a court record states.
Police found a woman had been shot in the head inside the gun range, an official said.
Anyone with any information, photos or videos is urged to contact Hobart Detective Wendell Hite at 219-942-1125 extension 1145, or email him via white@cityofhobart.org.
Eric Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Alder Street early Christmas morning, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Owner Jesus Garcia told his daughter he might have to close the day after Christmas after the annual rush on homemade tamales. The store fell behind on rent. He told her it would take a Christmas miracle to keep the place open.
Officers were attempting to catch up to the vehicle when the driver turned off his headlights, crossed the railroad tracks in the 4100 block of Georgia Street and struck a tree, police said.
The girl told investigators she snuck out of the house but had a bad feeling immediately after getting into Smith's truck, court records state.
On Dec. 7, the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied Coach's Corner's request to allow a new owner to operate the bar.
Police said they were notified of the crash shortly before noon and responded to the area of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.
Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange authenticated $3.5 million set of Pokemon cards Logan Paul just bought
Famous YouTuber and internet celebrity Logan Paul just posted about spending $3.5 million on a rare set of Pokemon cards that were authenticated by Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange.