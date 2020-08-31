'They failed her': Candlelight vigil recalls overdose victims

SOUTH HAVEN — Kelli Thomas-Kniola was 19 when Narcan saved her life — twice.
“If it wasn’t for Narcan, I wouldn’t be here today,” the South Haven resident said Sunday evening.
“I’m working on my recovery. Some days are better than others,” Thomas-Kniola said.
Narcan is a drug used to reverse the effects of opioids in overdose victims.
Incarceration in the Madison Correctional Facility also helped save her life. That’s where she received intense inpatient treatment that helped her turn her life around.
As Thomas-Kniola spoke during an overdose awareness candlelight vigil at Field of Dreams Park, her eyes drifted to the tables where photos of overdose victims had been placed.
Thomas-Kniola went to prison for two years after her friend was convinced by police to persuade Thomas-Kniola to facilitate a minor drug deal in exchange for a lighter sentence.
“She was released, and I was incarcerated, but it saved me and she was gone,” Thomas-Kniola said.
The friend died about six months into Thomas-Kniola’s sentence.
Thomas-Kniola isn’t angry about getting turned in to police, she said.
“I thank her, and I’m angry that she’s not with us,” Thomas-Kniola said. “They failed her.”
Thomas-Kniola referred to a 60% increase in overdoses this year, blaming it in part on the pandemic.
Opioid addiction is an epidemic, but the disruption of normal life by the COVID-19 pandemic is also hard on addicts.
“If you’re not strong in your recovery right now, you’re sunk,” Thomas-Kniola said.
Katherine Kuypers, of Crown Point, who attended the event Sunday night, is a volunteer with Gary Harm Reduction Initiative.
“My son overdosed,” Kuypers said. “Thankfully, I had Narcan, and I was able to help him with that.”
Stephanie Shostok, of Merrillville, was jolted when her brother’s best friend died of an overdose. She took a job doing outreach for a treatment center, helping people navigate the difficult path through treatment.
She gave Porter County Jail officials credit for the God Pod substance abuse treatment program there.
Tammy Ferguson, of Hobart, lost her son to a fatal heroin overdose no Dec. 22, 2014 — his father’s birthday and just three days before Christmas.
“He would beg, borrow or steal” to get his fix, Ferguson said.
The names and photos on the memorial table were familiar to Ferguson and her daughter, Hobart resident Amanda Belcher.
“We know some of the people who have passed,” Belcher said.
Belcher’s brother left a 5-month-old son.
“Since he had his son in July, he was doing really good,” she said.
Then his body was found in a friend’s back yard.
“I was at work when I received the phone call,” Ferguson said. The scream coming from her office drew her coworkers to see what was wrong.
“There’s so many people hooked on these drugs and dying, it’s like the new normal,” Ferguson said.
Kristen Martin, who helped found the Gary Harm Reduction Initiative in May, has helped distribute more than 400 Narcan kits so far.
After “one of my dear childhood friends” overdosed in March, Martin reached out to harm reduction groups elsewhere in the nation to seek help.
“These strangers were just mailing me Narcan,” she said.
They were helping her help people they would never meet.
“Don’t use alone,” Martin advises drug users. That’s important because help might be needed in the event of an overdose.
Harris also was sharing drug test kits used to detect the presence of Fentanyl in other drugs. Fentanyl has been linked to a number of fatal overdoses in the Region.
Chris McColley, of Hobart, spoke to the audience at Sunday night’s vigil of his friend Jason, who died of a drug overdose.
Jason was McColley’s “musical soulmate,” he said.
Pink Floyd was just “old man music until Jason made it cool,” McColley said.
“Part of the reason I’m a life coach now is because of Jason,” he said.
“Set yourself a definitive goal,” McColley urged. “Quit running yourself down.”
“Change your image of yourself by writing out a description of what you’d like to be” and begin working toward that ideal, he said.
“I have suffered with addiction more than half my life,” Thomas-Kniola said, but she’s working on self-improvement, a process she believes should never end.
