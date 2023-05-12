It's that time once again when fans of outdoor shopping await the farmers markets in the Region and elsewhere.

While the weather is getting warmer and vendors and farmers are heading to the great outdoors to sell their wares, food and craft fans will find a variety of things to enjoy while shopping at farmers markets.

Fresh produce is surely in the spotlight but so are other items such as flowers, herbs, honey, jams, crafts and more.

Take a look at the following list of farmers markets in the Region. This list is just a sample of what's available. Let us know about any markets we've missed.

• Chesterton's European Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

• Crown Point Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May 27 to Sept. 30 at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. The market has various goods from produce, flowers and cheese to live music and more. FYI: Visit crownpoint.in.gov

• Green City Market, Lincoln Park, Chicago. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through the fall. There's also a location in the West Loop at Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through the fall. Visit the website for more information. The year-round farmers market, which moves indoors in the fall and winter, features a variety of foods as well as special activities. FYI: greencitymarket.org

• Hobart Summer Market on the Lake, 4 to 9 p.m Thursdays May 25 to Aug. 10 in Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Featured will be fresh produce, gourmet foods, baked goods, ethnic foods, handmade crafts, a beer garden, jewelry, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit cityofhobart.org.

• Homewood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, from May 27 to Oct. 7 on Martin Avenue, between Ridge Road and Chestnut Road, Homewood. Shop for a variety of items, including fresh produce, fruit and other foodstuffs. Live entertainment is also featured. FYI: Visit village.homewood.il.us.

• St. John Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29 in the parking lot of The Community Hospital Outpatient Centre, 9660 Wicker Ave., St. John. The event stars fruits and veggies, flowers, baked goods, spices and other items. FYI: Visit stjohnin.gov

• Valparaiso Market, William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso, takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 3 to Oct. 14. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh produce, plants and flowers, handmade items and much more will be available. FYI: Visit centralparkplazavalpo.com.