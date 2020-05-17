Things missed: Region residents share what they've missed most this spring

The Times asked residents across the Region what they have missed most during the coronavirus shutdown. Here are their responses:
"I miss most the feeling of freedom. I miss family, friends, the hugs and the feeling of community that was so much needed."
Paulette Young, Cedar Lake
"Of course I miss my kids and granddaughters the most, but I'm surprised my how much I miss the everyday interaction with random people. I miss that I can't smile at people when I’m out, hard to do with a mask on. I miss walking into the bank lobby and hearing everyone call: "Hi, Miss Val." I miss walking into church and getting a hug from the usher. I miss running into someone I haven't seen in a while when I'm out running errands and spending 15 minutes catching up."
Valerie Kolodziej, Gary
"I miss my exercise classes at the Hobart YMCA. Even though I can join via computer, the fellowship isn't the same. And that's what I miss most of all."
Lori Caldwell, Hobart
"I miss being in proximity with the teens I work with. They’ve adjusted really well to telehealth, but as the therapist, there’s so much I miss about just being in the same room as them. I hate that I can’t lean over and gently offer the Kleenex box when needed."
Angelica Arreola, Munster
"I miss meeting with people in person to talk about the intricacies of buying and selling a home. I miss showing houses. I miss grocery shopping without a mask. I miss dining out. I miss not worrying about germs. I miss hugs from my kids and grandkids."
Cathy Higgins, Realtor, Schererville
"Before everything shut down, we needed a break from constant sports with three children. Now, we can't wait to run our kids all over NWI for games and practices."
Jennifer Foster Hase, Crown Point
"Aside from being able to see my elderly mom, go to yoga class, sip a latte at a local coffee shop, dinner dates with my husband, teaching my students in my classroom or the warm embrace that comes with a greeting or good bye between loved ones, what I miss most is sharing in the excitement with our expectant daughter. I wanted to look back on this milestone for our family as this will be our first grandchild. Social distancing has disabled us from sharing in special moments with her and led us to cancel the traditional baby shower and create a virtual one. Thankfully, our daughter and unborn grandchild are safe and healthy which is the most important thing to us."
Carol Sue Angarola, Ogden Dunes, special education teacher
"I miss the human contact of close friends. I also miss the crack of bat against ball while cheering for my Cubs. And, one more thing, I miss walks in nature where the soothing sounds are so relaxing."
Kerry Mitchell, Hammond
"Our household greatly misses spending quality time with family. Pre-pandemic the kids would stay with their grandparents at least once a week, making cherished memories while giving us a much needed date night. Facetime helps but we are all very eager to get back to our routine and special traditions, like helping Babcia make her delicious perogi."
Nicole Flores Kut, Munster
"Being an extroverted introvert, I began thinking this stay-at-home order would be like a vacation spending most of my time alone with my immediate family and hiking a lot, yet not traveling far. After all, I had taken early retirement a few years ago and had my life set the way I liked it. Then all of the Zoom volunteer meetings, Google Meet webinars and the like came crashing in on my privacy. Initially, I was irritated, then I adjusted to my new reality. Indeed, it was heartwarming to see my environmental advocate friends online in these meetings. Didn't realize how much I really missed face-to-face contact with them until I had gotten my dogs out of our vehicle to take a hike when I heard someone call out from the parking lot and her voice was familiar. I asked, "Daisy, is that you?" My millennial environmental teacher friend replied, "Yes, I thought I recognized your pets.” My heart sprang for joy, and in that moment, I realized I would be really glad to be with all of my friends again regardless of age and affiliation!"
Nancy Moldenhauer, Michigan City
"I miss my students and my teachers. And I miss the staff at Stacks. They are all friends."
Jon Groth
"The thing I miss most since the pandemic is going to my son's sporting and school events. We have missed out on an entire track and field season, a trap shooting season, the outdoor spring band concert at Cedar Lake and the pancake breakfast his Boy Scout troop has every year. The other families we see at these events have become very good friends, and other than seeing my son perform, I also miss the time spent with our friends."
Katrina Russo, Munster
"I miss seeing full ballfields, full worship centers and full parking lots."
Pastor Phil Humber, Schererville, Lake Hills Baptist Church
"We miss our extended family. My parents live in New Jersey in the heart of the area with the most cases. It will be some time before we see each other again. Times like these truly make one realize that family is everything."
Rachel Perezchica, Munster
"I'm a hugger, and I love family, so not seeing them is hard, as is seeing them at a distance and not giving them a big 'ole bear hug."
Linda Swisher, Merrillville, public information coordinator at Hammond Public Library
"I never thought I’d look forward to shopping. Can’t wait! Most importantly, I can't wait to see my family and friends."
Mary Stark, St. John
"Really spending time with my family and grandkids! Especially being able to celebrate special occasions."
Joanna Kanavos Kollintzas, Schererville
"I miss dining-in at Highland's great restaurants."
Richard Underkofler, Highland
"First and foremost spending time with family and friends. I'm looking forward to being out in public without being anxious about people standing too close to me, not wearing a mask or not constantly listening for people coughing and sneezing. Just want to be able to relax and enjoy being fearless in public again."
Sharon Kras Strbjak, Lakes of the Four Seasons
"I think I may look back at this as a year the world stood still. I always have been a social person, but when this all happened, I thought to myself, 'OK, I’m in a high-risk group and I can handle this. There’s the internet, the phone, Zoom, my dogs, and my friend Edie, who lives a mile away, and is also a widow.' However, not being in the same room with my family, friends and relatives is what I miss most. No (hug) in Facebook chat or a phone text can replace the hugs I get from my grandchildren. No online posts can replace the fun my daughter and I have laughing at old photos. No phone call could replace having lunch with my sisters and brother. And while “Zooming” is a great way to socialize with my group Write On, Hoosiers, it doesn’t replace reading and critiquing in person. I look forward to resuming life again, even if it is a 'new normal.' I’ll gladly take it."
Sharon Palmeri, Lakes of the Four Seasons
"I'm looking forward to spontaneous outings with friends or family. Also looking forward to supporting local businesses at farmer's markets."
Jodi Scherwitz-Boling, Winfield
"I truly miss going out to eat. Just sitting down and to be waited on. No one has waited on me for weeks! Of course I miss my way of life being in the gym for a few hours each day."
Bruce Penrod, Lakes of the Four Seasons
"Spending time with my granddaughter. Holding her is my true joy. It's so hard on me and my son. He can't see her because he also works."
Liz Eates-Higgins, Valparaiso
"What we miss most is seeing our four grandchildren. We did get to see the two that live in the area last weekend for the first time since February, but we were unable to take them to the park or do other outside activities. We hope to go visit the other two in a few weeks. I am also missing in-church worship services. Our church is conducting online worship services and devotions during the week that are extremely nice; however, I miss the personal interaction with others. In addition, there are a group of us retirees who met every Monday for breakfast. We have temporarily replaced meeting in person with meeting with an online Zoom meeting to keep everyone up to date. I think it is probably going to be several more weeks before we venture out to meet in person. And what we are really looking forward to is getting our hair cut. My wife has made an appointment, but I have yet to do so."
Larry Tumbleson, Valparaiso
"I most look forward to spending time with my grandchild as well as dinner out with my hubby, girlfriends movie and lunch, socializing period."
Eva Taylor, Winfield
"I like to go to stores and try the clothes on. I am not a fan of online shopping for clothes. I also miss going to the gym to do hip hop class."
Cindy Scegiel, Ross Township
"I think the thing I miss the most is just picking up at a moment's notice and visiting my son and his family, my three grandkids, and doing crafts and activities like that with them. My grandson will sometimes ask when I walk in, 'What are we making today, Grandma?' and it's the cutest thing. I also work with my daughter so it’s hard not seeing her every day too. I'm hoping we will have a little more leeway by the time my birthday rolls around; I have an autoimmune, so I will not be heading out with strangers until I have a vaccine."
Karen Holland, Hammond
"What I miss most because of the shutdown is my students and my classroom! As a teacher, this time of the year is pretty exciting. I do fun projects with my students to wrap up the year and celebrate how we have grown and developed new knowledge. It all seems so unreal. I'm going into my classroom next week to pack up student belongings and get my classroom ready for summer. There are no hugs, no high-fives, no waves. We'll do fun online projects and virtual field trips, but I won't get to experience the joy and excitement with them in person. When we get to do it all again, I'm not going to take anything for granted. This has been the hardest thing I have ever had to do!"
Tina Schultz, Merrillville
"This Sunday, May 17, would have been the Valparaiso University commencement ceremony. I will miss the opportunity to watch our Valparaiso University seniors graduate, and I will miss watching their families pile into the Chapel and ARC regardless of the weather. These family members are so proud of their sons and daughters, their excitement is genuine and beautiful, and it reminds me of my own parents and grandparents a long time ago. I will miss walking through the lineup of graduates in the old gym looking for my students, making photographs and giving them one last hug. I will miss taking their name cards on stage, being the last person that stands between them, President Heckler and their diploma. This year our graduates will earn their degrees, but they will not have the sendoff that they deserve. I miss my students the most, and I am looking forward to all this going back to the way it needs to be. Congratulations to all the 2020 graduates and godspeed."
Aimee Tomasek, Kouts
"I can tell you the thing I'm looking forward to is being able to greet the public at the Memorial Opera House again. I'm looking forward to getting classes rolling again and seeing the excitement of students learning about the arts. I'm thrilled we have scholarships available through Memorial Opera House Foundation for the kids who will need them."
Scot MacDonald, Hobart
"I miss making music with kids and adults the most. My whole life has involved music. In the spring I have the opportunity to go to many schools and work with concert bands, and I really missed being with kids. And now that I direct the First Christian Church (Valparaiso) choir, I missed being able to make music with them as well."
Dan Pritchett, Valparaiso
"Since retiring from the Inn at Aberdeen and health care, I enjoy being more of a loner, so the last three months haven't been all that bad. Still chat with neighbors. Miss restaurants even if carryout, not available from all of my favorites until just recently."
John Johnson, Valparaiso
"I miss picking up something in a store without worrying about dying."
Diane K. Spivak, Lowell
