Things missed: Region residents share what they've missed most this spring

"What we miss most is seeing our four grandchildren. We did get to see the two that live in the area last weekend for the first time since February, but we were unable to take them to the park or do other outside activities. We hope to go visit the other two in a few weeks. I am also missing in-church worship services. Our church is conducting online worship services and devotions during the week that are extremely nice; however, I miss the personal interaction with others. In addition, there are a group of us retirees who met every Monday for breakfast. We have temporarily replaced meeting in person with meeting with an online Zoom meeting to keep everyone up to date. I think it is probably going to be several more weeks before we venture out to meet in person. And what we are really looking forward to is getting our hair cut. My wife has made an appointment, but I have yet to do so."