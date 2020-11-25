Things to do

Holiday Program
Orland Township is collecting items for its Holiday Program at a Donation Drive-Thru scheduled Dec. 1. The Township’s Holiday Program has been assisting local families experiencing financial difficulties for more than 30 years. With t he need increased this year, the township is seeking gift items for pre-teens, teens and adults, such as winter clothing in teen and adult sizes, grooming/shaving kits, hygiene products (body washes and lotions, shampoos, deodorants), beauty supplies (makeup, perfumes/colognes, hair supplies, nail kits), craft kits (jewelry making, art supplies, STEM for middle and high school), stress relieving activity kits (coloring books for adults, paint-by-number sets), board games/puzzles and blankets. Nonperishable food items will also be accepted at the drive-thru from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orland Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Call 708-403-4222 or visit orlandtownship.org.
Waste not
Forest Preserve districf of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar in its “Be a Zero! A Zero Waster Series: How to be Zero Waste for the Holidays,” 7-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The webinar will present creative Earth-friendly ideas for gift giving, wrapping paper and decorations. Free for ages 18 and older. Register for the Zoom link at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Deconstructing Stereotypes
Stereotypes that impact Native peoples, ranging from mascots and casinos to addiction and treaty rights, will be examined in "Deconstructing Stereotypes: Top Ten Truths Exhibition" open through Dec. 6 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd,, Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
