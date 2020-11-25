Things to do

Orland Township is collecting items for its Holiday Program at a Donation Drive-Thru scheduled Dec. 1. The Township’s Holiday Program has been assisting local families experiencing financial difficulties for more than 30 years. With t he need increased this year, the township is seeking gift items for pre-teens, teens and adults, such as winter clothing in teen and adult sizes, grooming/shaving kits, hygiene products (body washes and lotions, shampoos, deodorants), beauty supplies (makeup, perfumes/colognes, hair supplies, nail kits), craft kits (jewelry making, art supplies, STEM for middle and high school), stress relieving activity kits (coloring books for adults, paint-by-number sets), board games/puzzles and blankets. Nonperishable food items will also be accepted at the drive-thru from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orland Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Call 708-403-4222 or visit orlandtownship.org.