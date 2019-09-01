There’s a lot to love about Indiana’s second largest city and there’s continuing riverfront development bringing even more to see and do. No matter what you’re into or what ages those in your family are, there is plenty to entertain and wow you. My most recent visit to Fort Wayne was with two teenage boys and one preteen boy and there was something for everyone.
Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory
This place is truly an oasis in the middle of downtown, where you can walk four outdoor gardens and explore inside, where there’s a tropical garden with orchids, a cascading waterfall and the Sonoran Desert Garden.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Although it’s called a children’s zoo, visitors of all ages will be in awe of the delightful creatures that call this place home. It’s especially fun for little ones, though, with the Sky Safari, Endangered Species Carousel and the Z.O. & O Railroad and some interactive experiences. Go on a pony ride, feed a goat or take the rare opportunity to hand-feed a giraffe. A nice convenience is the single and double stroller and wagon rentals. On a couple previous visits to Fort Wayne, it was in the off-season (the zoo re-opens on April 27), so I was really excited to be able to visit the zoo for the first time with my kids and I was blown away. There were so many species to see — from penguins to lions to alligators — and there is quite a bit compacted into this lovely park.
Science Central
If you are visiting when the weather isn’t the greatest or you just want to find a place to keep the kids occupied for a while, this is your place. It is filled with wall to wall hands-on fun. There’s a giant keyboard, a water play area, high rail bike, a giant “Science on a Sphere” hanging from the ceiling and much more. A play area allows kids to be active and work out some of that energy. Additional temporary and traveling exhibits bring in more fun. Regular programs and demos offer educational presentations. Leaving might not be easy, though, as the kids will have so much fun it might be hard to get them out the door.
The History Center
The History Center is located in an 1893 City Hall and Jail and full of more 28,000 historical artifacts from Fort Wayne and the Allen County area. Learn about the early Native American inhabitants and first settlers — with a model of a recreated Indian village and a recreated blacksmith shop.
Yummi Bunni
When you need to take a little break from your tour of town or are ready for something sweet, head over to Yummi Bunni. You can get a simple scoop of one of their scrumptious ice creams — or you can go for a really decadent treat, the glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich. You select the ice cream that is scooped and placed between halves of a doughnut. You can select sprinkles or cookie crumbs or cereal or other toppings to finish it off. And it’s so pretty you won’t want to eat it - totally Instagram worthy!
Embassy Theatre
The Historic Embassy Theatre is a perfect place to kick back after a long, busy day and enjoy a show. It features musical performances of several genres, cinema, musicals and educational programs. The 90-year-old theatre has been well-maintained and recently renovated. February’s events include a series of screenings of sports movies, a performance by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra and a concert by John Mellencamp.
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale
Thousands of shoppers flock to Fort Wayne each April for the once-a-year outlet sale. This year the five-day event takes place each year in April where you can shop for handbags, accessories, luggage and more for 40 to 60 percent off of retail price. Visit verabradley.com for information on tickets and VIP packages.
Parkview Stadium
If you love America’s pastime, you can get your baseball fix in at the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, an affiliate of the San Diego Padres. It’s a fun destination for a family day and tickets start at just $6. Sports fans will also enjoy taking in a game of the Fort Wayne Komet hockey team or the Mad Ants NBA D-league basketball team.
Food trucks
Besides a large and varied number of eateries to enjoy while in town, there’s also food trucks galore and in the summer months you’ll typically find about a dozen of them downtown at Freimann Square for Lunch on the Square on Thursdays.
Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Take a little time to stroll through the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, where you’ll find a number of temporary rotating exhibits with art of various forms and also a stunning collection of American Brilliant Cut Glass from 1876-1917. It’s right around the corner from Freimann Square.