This is giving me a headache

Dear Heloise: I have a pet peeve when shopping that maybe you can answer. When I'm looking for a specific spice or can of soup, the choices are endless. My eyes go from right to left, top to bottom.

By the time I find what I'm looking for, I've got a headache. Why don't stores alphabetize these items? -- Sharon K., Reading, Penn.

Sharon, the premium shelf space at the grocery store (which usually means eye level) is where product manufacturers want their goods, and they pay the retailer to have their products placed there.

If you can see it quickly, you will be more apt to grab it and put it in your basket. Although, your alphabet idea does sound like a good way to organize merchandise! -- Heloise

P.S. Have you noticed? Grocery stores place staple items such as bread and milk at the back of the store, which demands that we walk past all the other aisles and shelves of items -- more temptation! One solution? Prepare a list and stick to it! -- Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Readers: What's a web browser? To use the internet, you will need a web browser. A web browser is your pathway to everything on the internet.