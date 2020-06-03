Those age spots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Do you think that older is better?” one of my club’s senior players asked me. “My technique is as good as ever, maybe better, but I tend to lose my focus more often.”

My friend showed me today’s deal. He was declarer at a bold slam, and West led the jack of diamonds.

“I took the ace,” my friend said, “and cashed the A-K of trumps. When West discarded, I basically gave up. I took my three spade tricks and my other high diamond and exited with a trump. East led the jack of clubs, and I lost a club at the end. I can’t believe I went down.”

Blind spot

Older may be better (unless you’re a banana), but when a player passes his three score and ten, he can miss a winning play simply from having a blind spot. After South takes the A-K of trumps, he can lead a diamond to his hand, finesse with the queen of clubs and cash the ace.

South then takes his spade tricks and exits with a trump. East must return a diamond or a spade, and South discards his last club as dummy ruffs.

Daily question