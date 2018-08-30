Westin Baker had a mammoth game with four goals and four assists Thursday in Hanover Central's 10-1 boys soccer win over Westville.
Nick McCarroll added a hat trick and two assists. Kamden Sarkey had two goals and an assist. Silas Cisneros also scored.
Bishop Noll 7, Hebron 1: Jake Wichlinski had a hat trick and an assist in the Warriors' win over the Hawks.
Henry Smity added two goals. Alonso Soto and Jaime Hernandez also scored for Noll.
Boone Grove 6, Morgan Township 1: Owen Strubel had a hat trick to lead the Wolves (5-1-1) over the Cherokees.
Logan Tatalovich added two goals, while Angel Castellanos also scored.
Bryce Cook scored for Morgan Township.
Washington Township 1, Oregon-Davis 0: Caden Mason had the game's lone goal. Charlie Schmidgall preserved the shutout with six saves.
Girls soccer
Hebron 9, Marquette Catholic 1: Katlyn Cherry had four goals and two assists in the Hawks' win over the Blazers.
Allison Hano added a hat trick. Zoe Parson and Haley Rokosz also scored.
Kouts 7, South Bend Clay 0: Kennedi Sternberg had a hat trick and an assist for the Fillies.
Serena Birmingham added two goals and an assist. McKenna Magura also scored.
Boys tennis
Crown Point 3, Chesterton 2: Leyton Noerenberg won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to lead the Bulldogs over the Trojans in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Chesterton swept doubles play. Nick Hanson and Drew Engels (No. 1) won 6-4, 6-4, while Corydon Gaff and James Navarro (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-0.
LaPorte 4, Michigan City 1: Andy Emmons won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Slicers over the Wolves in DAC play.
Michigan City's Tommy Komay and Christoph Walker won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Merrillville 3, Portage 2: Justin Jackson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to help the Pirates (3-2, 1-1) edge the Indians (3-2, 0-2) in DAC action.
Evan Gerike and Bryan Garrison won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for Portage.
Valparaiso 4, Lake Central 1: Evan Cecchini hung on for a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles to lead the Vikings over the Indians in DAC play.
David Spriggs won 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 7-6 (10-4) to win at No. 2 singles for L.C.
Lowell 5, Andrean 0: Landon Krambeck persevered through a 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-3 win at No. 1 singles to lead the Red Devils over the Niners in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Dawson Hornickel and Joe Gricus won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Munster 5, Highland 0: Jack Gauderman won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to help the Mustangs (6-1) sweep the Trojans (3-5) in NCC action.
Frank Wolf and Zack Schmidt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Calumet 4, Lake Station 1: Daniel Nieto won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Warriors (4-1) past the Eagles in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Devonte Gore and Damien Bryant won 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 doubles for Calumet.
Lake Station's No. 2 doubles team of Antonio Bermudez and Zack Ralston won by forfeit.
Wheeler 4, Bishop Noll 1: Joe Hibbard won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to help the Bearcats (6-2, 2-0) defeat the Warriors (0-3, 0-2) in GSSC play.
John Wea won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles for Noll's point.
Griffith 5, Clark 0: Charles Murphy won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Panthers over the Pioneers.
Girls volleyball
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Merrillville 11-11-15: Megan Gatz had 17 kills, three aces and three digs to lead the Vikings over the Pirates in DAC play.
Maya Coady added eight digs, seven kills and four aces.