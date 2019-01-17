Alyna Santiago scored a game-high 15 points Thursday, helping Times No. 1 Crown Point clinch the outright Duneland Athletic Conference title with a 56-22 win over Chesterton.
Jessica Carrothers added 14 points for the Bulldogs (22-0, 7-0). Abby Stoddard scored 10.
Boys basketball
Porter County Conference Tournament: Jace Woods had 14 points to lead Westville past South Central 41-39 in the opening round of the tourney.
Josh DeChantal added 11 points.
The Blackhawks will face Kouts on Saturday. The Mustangs escaped with a 56-54 overtime win over Boone Grove.
Gymnastics
Chesterton 107.25, Lowell 77.45, Washington Township 44.1, South Central 35.75: Jordan Bush won beam (9.15) to lead the Trojans to the quadrangular win.
The Senators' Ashley Kennedy won all-around (36.1), bars (9.45) and floor (9.45).
The Satellites' Makenna King won vault (9.6) and was second in all-around (35.75).
Lake Central 109.175, Merrillville 107.475: Cloe Amanatidis won all-around (37.225), bars (9.4) and beam (9.55) to lead the Indians over the Pirates in DAC action.
Teammate Maddie Bugg won vault (9.4).
Abby Smith won floor (9.2) for Merrillville.
Girls swimming
Lake Central 102, Munster 82: Michaela Spears, Hanna Spoolstra and Paige Bakker each won two individual events to lead the Indians past the Seahorses.
Spears won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 12.49 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.02). Spoolstra won the 200 freestyle (2:00.75) and the 500 free (5:22.58). Bakker won the 50 free (24.63) and 100 free (54.32).
Wheeler 95, Kankakee Valley 89: Tessa Haldeman broke her own school diving record to lead the Bearcats over the Kougars.
Haldeman finished with a score of 192.3. Teammate Laura Wong won 200 IM (2:26.2) and 100 breast (1:17.53).
Racquel Pribyl won the 50 free (28.91) and 100 free (1:03.94) for Kankakee Valley.
Boys swimming
Munster 121, Lake Central 64: Grant Afman, Kyle Adams and Holden Raffin each won two individual events to pace the Seahorses.
Afman won the 100 fly (50.69) and 500 free (4:47.45). Adams won the 50 free (21.79) and 100 breast (57.33). Raffin won the 200 IM (1:54.96) and the 100 backstroke (51.83).
Wheeler 123, Kankakee Valley 57: Hudson Hall and Sonny Vitiello each won two individual events to lead the Bearcats past the Kougars.
Hall won the 200 free (2:09.56) and 500 free (5:55.41), while Vitiello won the 50 free (23.29) and 100 butterfly (58.8).
News and notes
River Forest looking for soccer and volleyball coaches: River Forest High School is looking for a new boys varsity soccer coach and a new girls varsity volleyball coach for the 2019-20 school year. Anyone interested in applying for either position should call 219-962-7551. Information can be found on the positions on the corporation website: www.rfcsc.k12.in.us.