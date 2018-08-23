Nathan Remaly won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles Thursday to lead Hanover Central to a 5-0 boys tennis sweep over Marquette Catholic.
Jackson Foreman won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 for the Wildcats (2-0), while Jack Miedema won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
Jacob Schulman and Aidan Beilke won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Dominick Amadio and Ryan Mueller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Calumet 5, Clark 0: Daniel Nieto won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Warriors over the Pioneers.
Javy Lopez (No. 2) and David Johnson (No. 3) also won 6-0, 6-0. Calumet won the doubles matches by forfeit.
Highland 5, Andrean 0: Meet Patel won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Trojans (3-3) over the 59ers (1-3).
Teammate Fred Kepler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Kankakee Valley 3, Hobart 2: The Kougars swept doubles play to edge the Brickies (0-3, 0-1) in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Nolan McKim and Garrett Brewster (No. 1) won 6-0, 6-2, while Jake Boissy and Conner Biernal (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-1.
Evan Kara won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for Hobart.
Girls soccer
Covenant Christian 1, Culver Community 0: Mya Merrema scored the game's lone goal.
Grace DeBoer had an assist. Dominique Bennett preserved the shutout with seven saves
Hebron 6, Rensselaer 3: Madi Maas had a hat trick to lead the Hawks.
Zoe Parson added two goals and Evie Farler also scored.
Wheeler 7, Bishop Noll 0: Lyric Green had two goals and two assists in the win for the Bearcats (5-0).
Riley Garcia had two goals and an assist. Claudia Philips had a goal and assist. Lauren Putz and Lucija Woldt also scored.
Boys soccer
Boone Grove 3, Washington Township 0: Connor Lucas, Dylan Castellanos and Brandon Hill scored goals to lead the Wolves over the Senators.
Charlie Schmigdall had seven saves for Washington Township.
Kankakee Valley 5, Twin Lakes 3: Cole Capps and Eduardo Anguiano each had two goals and assist to lead the Kougars (2-2-1) over the Indians.
Alex Lain also scored, while Michael VanWijk had nine saves.