Ryin Ott had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds Thursday to lead Times No. 8 LaPorte past Elkhart Memorial, 63-33.
Nyla Asad added 16 points and five steals, while Kayla Jones had 12 points.
Knox 55, Kouts 40: Morgan Kobza had a team-high 12 points for the Filllies (7-10).
Kaylee Clindaniel added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Hanover Central 38, Calumet 34, OT: Amanda Schreiber scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats over the Warriors in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Boys basketball
Crown Point 68, Kankakee Valley 59: Elias Gerodemos scored a game-high 27 points to lead the No. 6 Bulldogs over the Kougars.
Sam Decker added 15 points. Sam Snodgrass scored 11.
William Bonilla had 18 points for Kankakee Valley. Elijah Darden scored 15 and Malik Hemphill had 11.
Tickets on sale for HOF tournament: Valparaiso High School will be selling tickets from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (door 5) for the Hall of Fame tournament Dec. 29 at New Castle Fieldhouse.
The schedule for games is: Game 1, Westview vs. Center Grove, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Valparaiso vs. Warren Central, 20 minutes after first game; Game 3, Consolation game, 5 p.m.; Championship game to follow. Tickets are $10 each (cash only) or you may buy at the door for $10 each session.
Games will be aired on IHSAAtv and the ISC Sports Network. Online viewers can watch the games on IHSAAtv.org, on the IHSAAtv mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android, on the IHSAAtv social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube), and on the IHSAAtv suite of OTT apps (Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire).