All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Brad Paisley, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $79-$235

The Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, 7 p.m. Aug. 15. $119-$160

Slipknot, Volbeat, Goijra, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11. $99-$279

Alice Cooper, Halestrom, 7 p.m. July 21. $95-$250

Sammy Hagar, 7 p.m. June 7. $25-$189

Mc Hammer, Sire Mix-A-Lot, Kid N Play, 2 Live Crew, 7 p.m. July 25. $18-$200

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Mott The Hoople `74, 8 p.m. April 3. $45-$125

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

Livenation.com

Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m. June 4. $59-$125

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

The High Street Creeps, 8:30 p.m. June 21 (18 and older). $26-$36

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Superchunk, 7:30 p.m. June 9 (17 and older). $25-$40

Jamila Woods, 8 p.m. May 26 (17 and older). $26-$48

CITY WINERY

citywinery.com

Maggie Speaks, 8 p.m. April 22. $15

Rashaan Patterson, 10 p.m. May 24. $38-$48

Dave Mason, 8 p.m. June 13-14. $75-$88

LINCOLN HALL

lh-st.com

Deerhoof, 8 p.m. April 21 (18 and older). $20

Las Cafeterias, 9 p.m. Nov. 22 (18 and older). $20

Yungblud, 8:30 p.m. July 13. $16

