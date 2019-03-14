All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Brad Paisley, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $79-$235
The Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, 7 p.m. Aug. 15. $119-$160
Slipknot, Volbeat, Goijra, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11. $99-$279
Alice Cooper, Halestrom, 7 p.m. July 21. $95-$250
Sammy Hagar, 7 p.m. June 7. $25-$189
Mc Hammer, Sire Mix-A-Lot, Kid N Play, 2 Live Crew, 7 p.m. July 25. $18-$200
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Mott The Hoople `74, 8 p.m. April 3. $45-$125
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION
Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m. June 4. $59-$125
THE VIC THEATRE
The High Street Creeps, 8:30 p.m. June 21 (18 and older). $26-$36
THALIA HALL
Superchunk, 7:30 p.m. June 9 (17 and older). $25-$40
Jamila Woods, 8 p.m. May 26 (17 and older). $26-$48
CITY WINERY
Maggie Speaks, 8 p.m. April 22. $15
Rashaan Patterson, 10 p.m. May 24. $38-$48
Dave Mason, 8 p.m. June 13-14. $75-$88
LINCOLN HALL
Deerhoof, 8 p.m. April 21 (18 and older). $20
Las Cafeterias, 9 p.m. Nov. 22 (18 and older). $20
Yungblud, 8:30 p.m. July 13. $16