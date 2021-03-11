 Skip to main content
Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle, 8 p.m. April 3 (online event). $15

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Murder by Death, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 16-17

SPACE

Evanstonspace.com

Amanda Shires, Hade Jackson, April 21, canceled

Parsonsfield, Oshima Brothers, March 30, canceled

Stephen Marley, March 27, postponed

Bria Skonberg, March 14, canceled

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Greg Howe, Bodhi, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022

METRO

Metrochicago.com

EOB, June 5, canceled

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Graham Parker rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 16

Dar Williams, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 30

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.net

Lauren Sanderson, April 13, canceled

UNCOMMON GROUND

Uncommonground.com

Alicia Witt, April 16, postponed

