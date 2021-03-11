Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
CITY WINERY
Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle, 8 p.m. April 3 (online event). $15
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
THALIA HALL
Murder by Death, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 16-17
SPACE
Amanda Shires, Hade Jackson, April 21, canceled
Parsonsfield, Oshima Brothers, March 30, canceled
Stephen Marley, March 27, postponed
Bria Skonberg, March 14, canceled
REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB
Greg Howe, Bodhi, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022
METRO
EOB, June 5, canceled
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Graham Parker rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 16
Dar Williams, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
SUBTERRANEAN
Lauren Sanderson, April 13, canceled
UNCOMMON GROUND
Alicia Witt, April 16, postponed