All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Hot Chip, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 (18 and older). $35

Lauv, 7 p.m. Oct.13. $31-$36

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Joanna Newson, 9 p.m. Oct. 7-9 (17 and older). $55-$70

Pigface, 8 p.m. Nov. 30 (18 and older). $30-$55

Corrine Bailey Rae, 8 p.m. July 28. $33.50-$65

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Gladys Knight, 8 p.m. Aug. 10. $55-$265

Squeeze, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $40-$245

ARAGON BALLROOM

aragon.com

Machine Gun Kelly, 7 p.m. June 11.

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Sonreal, 8 p.m. June 22 (17 and older). $17

TWRP, 8 p.m. July 12. $25

Alex Lahey, 8 p.m. Aug. 27 (18 and older). $15

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

Livenation.com,

“Nickelodeon Slimefest” featuring Pitbull, T-Pain, Bebe Rexha and others, 10 a.m. June 8-9. $75-$265

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Stephen Marley, 7 p.m. June 9 (18 and older). $31

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 6:30 p.m. May 3 (17 and older). $25-$100

SCHUBAS TAVERN

Lh-st.com

Ozomatli, 9 p.m. June 28 (21 and older). $20

Cosmo Sheldrake, 7:30 p.m. July 18. $15

Dijon, 8 p.m. June 22. $12

