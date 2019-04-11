All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
RIVIERA THEATRE
Hot Chip, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 (18 and older). $35
Lauv, 7 p.m. Oct.13. $31-$36
THALIA HALL
Joanna Newson, 9 p.m. Oct. 7-9 (17 and older). $55-$70
Pigface, 8 p.m. Nov. 30 (18 and older). $30-$55
Corrine Bailey Rae, 8 p.m. July 28. $33.50-$65
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Gladys Knight, 8 p.m. Aug. 10. $55-$265
Squeeze, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $40-$245
ARAGON BALLROOM
Machine Gun Kelly, 7 p.m. June 11.
LINCOLN HALL
Sonreal, 8 p.m. June 22 (17 and older). $17
TWRP, 8 p.m. July 12. $25
Alex Lahey, 8 p.m. Aug. 27 (18 and older). $15
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION
“Nickelodeon Slimefest” featuring Pitbull, T-Pain, Bebe Rexha and others, 10 a.m. June 8-9. $75-$265
PARK WEST
Stephen Marley, 7 p.m. June 9 (18 and older). $31
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 6:30 p.m. May 3 (17 and older). $25-$100
SCHUBAS TAVERN
Ozomatli, 9 p.m. June 28 (21 and older). $20
Cosmo Sheldrake, 7:30 p.m. July 18. $15
Dijon, 8 p.m. June 22. $12