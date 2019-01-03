All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Meek Mill, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $59.50

METRO

Metrochicago.com

American Football, 9 p.m. March 30 (18 and older). $28

Homeshake, 8 p.m. March 8. $16

Cold Cave, 8 p.m. Feb. 27 (18 and older). $21

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Luke Vibert, 9 p.m. Jan. 16 (18 and older). $12

Buck Meek, 8 p.m. Feb. 26 (18 and older). $12

Liz Cooper, 10 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $12

SLEEPING VILLAGE

Sleeping-village.com

Black Moth Super Rainbow, 8 p.m. March 20. $20

Mike Daughty, 8 p.m. March 7. $25

Empress Of, 9 p.m. March 1. $20

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Freddy Jones Band, 8 p.m. March 24. $35-$48

Idan Raichel, 8 p.m. March 23. $48-$75

0
0
0
0
0