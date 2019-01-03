All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
ARAGON BALLROOM
Meek Mill, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $59.50
METRO
American Football, 9 p.m. March 30 (18 and older). $28
Homeshake, 8 p.m. March 8. $16
Cold Cave, 8 p.m. Feb. 27 (18 and older). $21
SCHUBAS
Luke Vibert, 9 p.m. Jan. 16 (18 and older). $12
Buck Meek, 8 p.m. Feb. 26 (18 and older). $12
Liz Cooper, 10 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $12
SLEEPING VILLAGE
Black Moth Super Rainbow, 8 p.m. March 20. $20
Mike Daughty, 8 p.m. March 7. $25
Empress Of, 9 p.m. March 1. $20
CITY WINERY
Freddy Jones Band, 8 p.m. March 24. $35-$48
Idan Raichel, 8 p.m. March 23. $48-$75