All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
ARAGON BALLROOM
Of Monsters and Men, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $45
Tycho, 8 p.m. Sept. 15 (18 and older). $39.50
RIVIERA THEATRE
Angel Olsen, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 (18 and older). $32.50
THALIA HALL
Hold Steady, 9 p.m. Aug 22 and 24 (17 and older). $55
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
The Waterboys, 8 p.m. Sept. 29. $45
Sun Kil Moon, 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $28
ATHENAEUM THEATRE
Zaz, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. $35-$75
LINCOLN HALL
American Aquarium, 8 p.m. Aug. 23 (18 and older). $15
Girl In Red, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $15
Boris, 8 p.m. Sept. 17 (18 and older). $20
Orville Peck, 9 p.m. Oct. 5 (18 and older). $15
METRO
Melvins, Redd Cross, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 (18 and older). $28
CITY WINERY
Dave Hollister, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 3. $38-$52
Clare Bowen and Friends, 8 p.m. Aug. 4. $35-$48
Brian McKnight, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5-6. $65-$75
Jon McLaughlin with Sawyer, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $18-$28
PARK WEST
Pnau, 8:30 p.m. July 19 (18 and older). $20-$30