All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Of Monsters and Men, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $45

Tycho, 8 p.m. Sept. 15 (18 and older). $39.50

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Angel Olsen, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 (18 and older). $32.50

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Hold Steady, 9 p.m. Aug 22 and 24 (17 and older). $55

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

The Waterboys, 8 p.m. Sept. 29. $45

Sun Kil Moon, 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $28

ATHENAEUM THEATRE

Athenaeumtheatre.org

Zaz, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. $35-$75

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

American Aquarium, 8 p.m. Aug. 23 (18 and older). $15

Girl In Red, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $15

Boris, 8 p.m. Sept. 17 (18 and older). $20

Orville Peck, 9 p.m. Oct. 5 (18 and older). $15

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Melvins, Redd Cross, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 (18 and older). $28

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Dave Hollister, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 3. $38-$52

Clare Bowen and Friends, 8 p.m. Aug. 4. $35-$48

Brian McKnight, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5-6. $65-$75

Jon McLaughlin with Sawyer, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $18-$28

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Pnau, 8:30 p.m. July 19 (18 and older). $20-$30

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.