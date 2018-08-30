All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
Travis Scott, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $47-$199
METRO
Death From Above, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $26
Jungle, 9 p.m. March 13 (18 and older). $25
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Lauryn Hill, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. $59-$249
THALIA HALL
Lucinda Williams, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 (17 and older). $75
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Rickie Lee Jones, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. $60
Mountain Man, 9 p.m. Oct. 30. $25
Lisa Loeb, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $30
PARK WEST
Pete Yorn, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (18 and older). $35-$285
TURKUAZ, 9 p.m. Nov. 17 (18 and older). $20
CITY WINERY
John McLaughlin and Matt Wertz, 4 and 8 p.m. Nov. 18. $28-$35
Kevin Griffin, 8 p.m. Oct. 26. $32-$45
Expandables, 8 p.m. Nov. 19. $25-$35
HOUSE OF BLUES
Tasia Cobbs Leonard, 6 p.m. Nov. 6. $25
Scotty McCreery, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 (17 and older). $32.50
All Time Low, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $29.50
LINCOLN HALL
Nicki Bluhm, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 (18 and older). $20
Mewithoutyou, 9 p.m. Nov. 30 (18 and older). $20
RIVIERA THEATRE
Maggie Rogers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $25
Ben Howard, 8 p.m. Oct. 3 (17 and older). $45