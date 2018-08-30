All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Travis Scott, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $47-$199

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Death From Above, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $26

Jungle, 9 p.m. March 13 (18 and older). $25

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Lauryn Hill, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. $59-$249

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Lucinda Williams, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 (17 and older). $75

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Rickie Lee Jones, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. $60

Mountain Man, 9 p.m. Oct. 30. $25

Lisa Loeb, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $30

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Pete Yorn, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (18 and older). $35-$285

TURKUAZ, 9 p.m. Nov. 17 (18 and older). $20

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

John McLaughlin and Matt Wertz, 4 and 8 p.m. Nov. 18. $28-$35

Kevin Griffin, 8 p.m. Oct. 26. $32-$45

Expandables, 8 p.m. Nov. 19. $25-$35

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Tasia Cobbs Leonard, 6 p.m. Nov. 6. $25

Scotty McCreery, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 (17 and older). $32.50

All Time Low, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $29.50

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Nicki Bluhm, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 (18 and older). $20

Mewithoutyou, 9 p.m. Nov. 30 (18 and older). $20

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Maggie Rogers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $25

Ben Howard, 8 p.m. Oct. 3 (17 and older). $45

