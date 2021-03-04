 Skip to main content
Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

SPACE

Evanstonspace.com

Colter Wall and the Scary Prairie Boys, 7:30 p.m. March 11 (online event). $15-$90

Chris Smither, 7:30 p.m. March 13, 20 and 27 (online event). $20-$95

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Kaleo, Belle MT, rescheduled to 7 p.m. April 30, 2022

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Trevor Hall, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2022

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

David Bromberg, March 5, postponed

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Watsky, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Oct. 1.

SPACE

Evanstonspace.com

Tinsley Ellis, March 8, canclled

Peter Mulvey, Sistastrings, March 11, postponed

Hawktail, March 7, canceled

HOUSE OF BLUES

hob.com

Dragonforce, March 23, canceled

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.net

Joywave, June 16, canceled

