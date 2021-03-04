Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
SPACE
Colter Wall and the Scary Prairie Boys, 7:30 p.m. March 11 (online event). $15-$90
Chris Smither, 7:30 p.m. March 13, 20 and 27 (online event). $20-$95
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
ARAGON BALLROOM
Kaleo, Belle MT, rescheduled to 7 p.m. April 30, 2022
THE VIC THEATRE
Trevor Hall, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2022
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
David Bromberg, March 5, postponed
METRO
Watsky, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
SPACE
Tinsley Ellis, March 8, canclled
Peter Mulvey, Sistastrings, March 11, postponed
Hawktail, March 7, canceled
HOUSE OF BLUES
Dragonforce, March 23, canceled
SUBTERRANEAN
Joywave, June 16, canceled