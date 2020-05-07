Ticket Tracker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

CITY WINERY

Sophie B. Hawkins, 8 p.m. Oct. 13. $22-$32

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.

RAVINIA FESTIVAL

The entire 2020 season has been canceled

METRO

Greg Dulli, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Sept. 14.

THE VIC THEATRE

Einsturzende Neubauten, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, canceled