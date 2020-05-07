Ticket Tracker
All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Sophie B. Hawkins, 8 p.m. Oct. 13. $22-$32

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.

RAVINIA FESTIVAL

ravinia.org

The entire 2020 season has been canceled

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Greg Dulli, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Sept. 14.

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Einsturzende Neubauten, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, canceled

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Tame Impala, 8 p.m. May 29, postponed

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Delta Spirit, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Aug. 5

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Hippie Sabotage, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Aug. 21

Lane 8, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Aug. 22

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Wood Brothers, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 21

Caribou, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, rescheduled

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Dawg Trio, 6 and 9 p.m. May 30, postponed

Bettye LaVette, 8 p.m. June 9, postponed

Oleta Adams, 8 p.m. June 12, postponed

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Between the Buried and Me, 8:30 p.m. May 19, postponed

La Oreja De Van Gogh, 8 p.m. June 8, postponed

Bloodbath, 8 p.m. May 28, postponed

James Arthur, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sept. 26

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Joe Wong and Nite Creatures, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Oct. 16

Ocean Alley, 8 p.m. June 25, canceled

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

San Fermin, 8 p.m. May 28, postponed

Lucy Kaplansky, 7 p.m. May 17, postponed

Dat Garcia, 8:30 p.m. June 10, postponed

