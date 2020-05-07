Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
CITY WINERY
Sophie B. Hawkins, 8 p.m. Oct. 13. $22-$32
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.
RAVINIA FESTIVAL
The entire 2020 season has been canceled
METRO
Greg Dulli, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Sept. 14.
THE VIC THEATRE
Einsturzende Neubauten, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, canceled
UNITED CENTER
Tame Impala, 8 p.m. May 29, postponed
THALIA HALL
Delta Spirit, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Aug. 5
ARAGON BALLROOM
Hippie Sabotage, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Aug. 21
Lane 8, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Aug. 22
RIVIERA THEATRE
Wood Brothers, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 21
Caribou, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, rescheduled
CITY WINERY
Dawg Trio, 6 and 9 p.m. May 30, postponed
Bettye LaVette, 8 p.m. June 9, postponed
Oleta Adams, 8 p.m. June 12, postponed
HOUSE OF BLUES
Between the Buried and Me, 8:30 p.m. May 19, postponed
La Oreja De Van Gogh, 8 p.m. June 8, postponed
Bloodbath, 8 p.m. May 28, postponed
James Arthur, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sept. 26
LINCOLN HALL
Joe Wong and Nite Creatures, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Oct. 16
Ocean Alley, 8 p.m. June 25, canceled
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
San Fermin, 8 p.m. May 28, postponed
Lucy Kaplansky, 7 p.m. May 17, postponed
Dat Garcia, 8:30 p.m. June 10, postponed
