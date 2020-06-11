Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett's July 18 concert at Chicago's United Center has been canceled.

 Provided

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., July 25, canceled

Foreigner, Kansas, Europe, July 31, canceled

Sam Hunt, Kip Moore, June 20, canceled

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Jimmy Buffett, July 18, canceled

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILLION

Livenation.com

AJR, Quinn XCII, Aug. 8, canceled

AUDITORIUM THEATRE

Auditoriumtheatre.org

The Decemberists, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 2021

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

The Hollies, July 18, cancelld

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Dar Williams, Rescheduled to 7 p.m. Feb. 14

METRO

Metrochicago.com

AJJ, rescheduled to 7 p.m. March 12

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Rodney Crowell, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 27

Tab Benoit, rescheduled to 8 p.m. June 6

The James Hunter Six, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 12

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Stand Atlantic, June 27, canceled

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Jonny Lang, July 10, canceled

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts