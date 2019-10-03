All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Fitz and the Tantrums, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. $40

Grace Potter, 8 p.m. Feb. 7 (18 and older). $40-$119

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

thechicagotheatre.com

Tedeschi Trucks band, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, 24-25. $39-$135

Il Volo, 8 p.m. Feb. 15. $110-$150

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Freddie Gibbs, 7 p.m. Nov. 13. $30-$36

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Lucky Chops, 9 p.m. March 6 (18 and older). $15

Tigran Hamasyan, 9 p.m. May 2 (18 and older). $35

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

NF, 8 p.m. April 17. $60

Rex Orange County, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. $55

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Silent Servant, Ariel Zetina, 11 p.m. Oct. 31 (17 and older). $10

Metronomy Forever, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 (17 and older). $33

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Midge Ure, 8 p.m. Jan. 29. $22-$32

Dan Rodriguez, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $18-$28

“Christmas for the Jews,” featuring Joel Chasnoff, Jason Suran and Sohrab Fourouzesh, 8 p.m. Dec. 25. $28

Donavon Frankenreiter, 8 p.m. Feb. 17. $22-$32

David Broza and Friends, 8 p.m. Jan. 14. $40-$65

