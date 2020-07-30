Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO
Peabo Bryson and Will Downing, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 13, 2021
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Daryl Hall and John Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021
Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, Sept. 15, canceled
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, Switchfoot, Aug. 29, canceled
THALIA HALL
Ty Segall, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 2021
CITY WINERY
Box Tops, Aug. 23, postponed
Eddie From Ohio, Sept. 20, postponed
Matis Trio, Aug. 2-4, postponed
Lady Lamb, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021
REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB
Wednesday 13, Haxans, Sept. 25, canceled
Life of Agony, Oct. 4, canceled
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Spag Heddy, Aug. 8, canceled
SUBTERRANEAN
“Dreary North Fest, featuring Water Torture, Reaper, Deathrun and others, rescheduled to 2 p.m. May 29, 2021
Warning, Junkbunny, Oct. 23, canceled
HOUSE OF BLUES
Pvris, rescheduled to 7 p.m. April 7, 2021
