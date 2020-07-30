Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO

Horseshoehammond.com

Peabo Bryson and Will Downing, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 13, 2021

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Daryl Hall and John Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021

Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, Sept. 15, canceled

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, Switchfoot, Aug. 29, canceled

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Ty Segall, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 2021

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Box Tops, Aug. 23, postponed

Eddie From Ohio, Sept. 20, postponed

Matis Trio, Aug. 2-4, postponed

Lady Lamb, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Wednesday 13, Haxans, Sept. 25, canceled

Life of Agony, Oct. 4, canceled

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Spag Heddy, Aug. 8, canceled

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.net

“Dreary North Fest, featuring Water Torture, Reaper, Deathrun and others, rescheduled to 2 p.m. May 29, 2021

Warning, Junkbunny, Oct. 23, canceled

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Pvris, rescheduled to 7 p.m. April 7, 2021

