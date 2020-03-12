Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
ARAGON BALLROOM
“Spirit of the South Tour,” featuring the Allman Betts Band and Blackberry Smoke, 6 p.m. July 19 (17 and older). $60-$120
Oysterhead, 8 p.m. April 22 (17 and older). $80
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
The Black Keys, 7 p.m. July 25. $22-$119.50
Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, 7 p.m. July 11. $29-$159
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION AT NORTHERLY ISLAND
New Order, Pet Shop Boys, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 18. $79-$189
METRO
Armor for Sleep, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. $24
Arca, 9 p.m. May 18 (18 and older). $29
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Mike Birbiglia, 7:30 p.m. June 19. $39.50-$60
The Hollies, 8 p.m. July 18. $158-$299
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Lucy Kaplansky, 7 p.m. May 17. $28
THALIA HALL
Ty Segall, 7:30 p.m. May 4-7. $25-$40
Jens Lekman, 7 p.m. April 28. $25-$35
CITY WINERY
Wayne Baker Brooks, 7 p.m. May 3. $22-$35
Chrisette Michelle, 5 and 8 p.m. May 25. $45-$58
Charley Crockett, 8 p.m. June 11. $20-$28