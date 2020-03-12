Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

“Spirit of the South Tour,” featuring the Allman Betts Band and Blackberry Smoke, 6 p.m. July 19 (17 and older). $60-$120

Oysterhead, 8 p.m. April 22 (17 and older). $80

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

The Black Keys, 7 p.m. July 25. $22-$119.50

Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, 7 p.m. July 11. $29-$159

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION AT NORTHERLY ISLAND

Livenation.com

New Order, Pet Shop Boys, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 18. $79-$189

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Armor for Sleep, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. $24

Arca, 9 p.m. May 18 (18 and older). $29

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Mike Birbiglia, 7:30 p.m. June 19. $39.50-$60

The Hollies, 8 p.m. July 18. $158-$299

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Lucy Kaplansky, 7 p.m. May 17. $28

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Ty Segall, 7:30 p.m. May 4-7. $25-$40

Jens Lekman, 7 p.m. April 28. $25-$35

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Wayne Baker Brooks, 7 p.m. May 3. $22-$35

Chrisette Michelle, 5  and 8 p.m. May 25. $45-$58

Charley Crockett, 8 p.m. June 11. $20-$28

