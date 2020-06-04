Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Steely Dan, Steve Winwood, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 25, 2021
The Doobie Brothers, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 29, 2021
UNITED CENTER
The Weeknd, rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 21, 2021
ALLSTATE ARENA
Chicago, Rick Springfield, Aug. 1, canceled
SOLDIER FIELD
BTS, June 5 and 6, postponed
THE VIC THEATRE
The Airborne Toxic Event, rescheduled to March 11
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Barenaked Ladies, Toad the Wet Sprocket, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 28, 2021
Brit Floyd, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug.14, 2021
RIVIERA THEATRE
The Floozies, July 25, canceled
CITY WINERY
Josh Kelley, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 18
Sinead O’ Connor, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-21
Tom Rush, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 19
