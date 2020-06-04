Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Steely Dan, Steve Winwood, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 25, 2021

The Doobie Brothers, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 29, 2021

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

The Weeknd, rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 21, 2021

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Chicago, Rick Springfield, Aug. 1, canceled

SOLDIER FIELD

Ticketmaster.com

BTS, June 5 and 6, postponed

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

The Airborne Toxic Event, rescheduled to March 11

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Barenaked Ladies, Toad the Wet Sprocket, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 28, 2021

Brit Floyd, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug.14, 2021

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

The Floozies, July 25, canceled

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Josh Kelley, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 18

Sinead O’ Connor, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-21

Tom Rush, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 19

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts