All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
RIVERA THEATRE
King Diamond, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $44-$449
Summer Walker, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 (18 and older). $35-$199
METRO
Plain White T’s, The Mowglis, New Politics, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (18 and older). $24-$149
La Dispute, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $25.50
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Del McCoury Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16. $55
Rahim AlHaj and Sahba Motallebi, 8 p.m. Oct. 19. $35
CITY WINERY
Dwele, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Nov. 29. $45-$65
Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Players: Queens Of Jazz, 11 a.m. Oct. 27. $25
Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Players: Cabernet, Clarinet and Strings, 11 a.m. Nov. 24. $25
Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Players: Merry and Bright, 11 a.m. Dec. 22. $25
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
12th Planet, 8 p.m. Dec. 27 (18 and older). $20-$25
THALIA HALL
BenDelacreme and Jinkx Morrison, 7 p.m. Dec. 10 (18 and older). $45
THE VIC THEATRE
Waterparks, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $25.50