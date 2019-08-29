All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

RIVERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

King Diamond, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $44-$449

Summer Walker, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 (18 and older). $35-$199

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Plain White T’s, The Mowglis, New Politics, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (18 and older). $24-$149

La Dispute, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $25.50

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Del McCoury Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16. $55

Rahim AlHaj and Sahba Motallebi, 8 p.m. Oct. 19. $35

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Dwele, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Nov. 29. $45-$65

Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Players: Queens Of Jazz, 11 a.m. Oct. 27. $25

Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Players: Cabernet, Clarinet and Strings, 11 a.m. Nov. 24. $25

Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Players: Merry and Bright, 11 a.m. Dec. 22. $25

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

12th Planet, 8 p.m. Dec. 27 (18 and older). $20-$25

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

BenDelacreme and Jinkx Morrison, 7 p.m. Dec. 10 (18 and older). $45

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Waterparks, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $25.50

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.