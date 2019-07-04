All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
RIVIERA THEATRE
Brittany Howard, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 (18 and older). $49.50
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Elvis Costello and the Imposters, 8 p.m. Nov. 22. $38.50-$178.50
CITY WINERY
Ronnie Baker Brooks, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $25-$32
Roger Clyne, 8 p.m. Sept. 23. $25-$35
Hiromi, 8 p.m. Oct. 14-15. $45-$58
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Pokey LaFarge, 8 p.m. Oct. 24. $26
Son Little, 8 p.m. Nov. 20. $24
THE VIC THEATRE
The New Pornographers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 (18 and older). $40
Scarypoolparty, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $22
METRO
Bea Miller, 7 p.m. Nov. 8. $20
LINCOLN HALL
Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 (18 and older). $20-$25
Cosmo Sheldrake, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. $17-$20
Noah Gundersen, 9 p.m. Oct. 4 (18 and older). $18-$20
PARK WEST
Mini Ladd, 8 p.m. Sept. 8. $35-$99
The Motet, 9 p.m. Dec. 14 (18 and older). $25
SCHUBAS
Ali Barter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 (18 and older). $10-$12
Claud, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $13-$15