RIVIERA THEATRE

Brittany Howard, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 (18 and older). $49.50

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, 8 p.m. Nov. 22. $38.50-$178.50

CITY WINERY

Ronnie Baker Brooks, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $25-$32

Roger Clyne, 8 p.m. Sept. 23. $25-$35

Hiromi, 8 p.m. Oct. 14-15. $45-$58

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Pokey LaFarge, 8 p.m. Oct. 24. $26

Son Little, 8 p.m. Nov. 20. $24

THE VIC THEATRE

The New Pornographers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 (18 and older). $40

Scarypoolparty, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $22

METRO

Bea Miller, 7 p.m. Nov. 8. $20

LINCOLN HALL

Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 (18 and older). $20-$25

Cosmo Sheldrake, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. $17-$20

Noah Gundersen, 9 p.m. Oct. 4 (18 and older). $18-$20

PARK WEST

Mini Ladd, 8 p.m. Sept. 8. $35-$99

The Motet, 9 p.m. Dec. 14 (18 and older). $25

SCHUBAS

Ali Barter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 (18 and older). $10-$12

Claud, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $13-$15

