Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
GRANT PARK
Lollapalooza 2020, Noon July 20-Aug. 2, canceled
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Backstreet Boys, rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 31, 2021
Alanis Morrisette, Garbage, Liz Phair,, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021
UNITED CENTER
Janet Jackson, July 17, canceled
CITY WINERY
Sinead O’ Connor, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and 21, 2021
Alan Doyle, Chris Trapper, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 30
HOUSE OF BLUES
Hayley Williams, June 26, postponed
Lennon Stella, July 11, postponed
Fetty Wap, July 18, canceled
Hombres G, July 16, rescheduled
Shallou, rescheduled to June 17, 2021
WINTRUST ARENA
R&B Spring Fest featuring Brian McKnight, Tevin Campbell and El DeBarge, rescheduled to April 24,2021
THALIA HALL
Kurt Vile, Cate le Bon, Sept. 8, canceled
Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, July 16, postponed
RIVIERA THEATRE
Purity Ring, rescheduled to May 3
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Liquid Stranger, July 23-24, postponed
