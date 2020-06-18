Ticket Tracker
Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

GRANT PARK

Lollapalooza.com

Lollapalooza 2020, Noon July 20-Aug. 2, canceled

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Backstreet Boys, rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 31, 2021

Alanis Morrisette, Garbage, Liz Phair,, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Janet Jackson, July 17, canceled

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Sinead O’ Connor, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and 21, 2021

Alan Doyle, Chris Trapper, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 30

HOUSE OF BLUES

hob.com

Hayley Williams, June 26, postponed

Lennon Stella, July 11, postponed

Fetty Wap, July 18, canceled

Hombres G, July 16, rescheduled

Shallou, rescheduled to June 17, 2021

WINTRUST ARENA

Wintrustarena.com

R&B Spring Fest featuring Brian McKnight, Tevin Campbell and El DeBarge, rescheduled to April 24,2021

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Kurt Vile, Cate le Bon, Sept. 8, canceled

Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, July 16, postponed

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Purity Ring, rescheduled to May 3

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Liquid Stranger, July 23-24, postponed

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts