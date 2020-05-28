Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

WRIGLEY FIELD

Mlb.com

Guns N’ Roses, July 26, postponed

Chris Stapleton, Highwaywomen, Jason Isbell, Aug. 29, postponed

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Aug.13, postponed

Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, Meghan Trainor, June 13, postponed

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Chris Young, Scotty McCreery, May 30, canceled

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

“Windy City Smokeout” featuring Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and others, July 10-12, canceled

Monsta X, June 16, postponed

Dan + Shay, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 15

METRO

Metrochicago.com

The Fratellis, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 22

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Awolnation, June 6, canceled

ROSEMONT THEATRE

Rosemont.com/theatre

“The Masked Singer” National Tour, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Celtic Woman, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 17

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Mike Phillips, July 9, postponed

Sons of Serandip, July 16, postponed

Maybe April, July 17, postponed

Shawn Mullins, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Shiner, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Molly Tuttle, Carl Anderson, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 14

