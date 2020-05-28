Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
WRIGLEY FIELD
Guns N’ Roses, July 26, postponed
Chris Stapleton, Highwaywomen, Jason Isbell, Aug. 29, postponed
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Aug.13, postponed
Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, Meghan Trainor, June 13, postponed
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Chris Young, Scotty McCreery, May 30, canceled
UNITED CENTER
“Windy City Smokeout” featuring Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and others, July 10-12, canceled
Monsta X, June 16, postponed
Dan + Shay, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Aug. 15
METRO
The Fratellis, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 22
ARAGON BALLROOM
Awolnation, June 6, canceled
ROSEMONT THEATRE
“The Masked Singer” National Tour, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Celtic Woman, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 17
CITY WINERY
Mike Phillips, July 9, postponed
Sons of Serandip, July 16, postponed
Maybe April, July 17, postponed
Shawn Mullins, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 27
LINCOLN HALL
Shiner, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Molly Tuttle, Carl Anderson, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 14
