All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
ALLSTATE ARENA
Michael Buble, 8 p.m. March 17. $89-$700
Kelly Clarkson, 7 p.m. Feb. 22. $27-$399
ARAGON BALLROOM
Zomboy, 9 p.m. Feb. 8 (18 and older). $20
Boombox Cartel, 9 p.m. Feb. 16 (17 and older). $25-$75
THALIA HALL
Daley, JMSN, 8 p.m. Jan. 23 (17 and older). $22-$50
Mick Jenkins, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 (17 and older). $22-$40
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Clutch, 8 p.m. March 13 (17 and older). $32.50
Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, 6 p.m. March 4 (17 and older). $25
HOUSE OF BLUES
Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, 5 p.m. March 12. $39.50
CITY WINERY
Melanie Fiona, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 19. $38-$48
Patrizio Buanne, 8 p.m. Feb.13. $35-$55