All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Michael Buble, 8 p.m. March 17. $89-$700

Kelly Clarkson, 7 p.m. Feb. 22. $27-$399

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Zomboy, 9 p.m. Feb. 8 (18 and older). $20

Boombox Cartel, 9 p.m. Feb. 16 (17 and older). $25-$75

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Daley, JMSN, 8 p.m. Jan. 23 (17 and older). $22-$50

Mick Jenkins, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 (17 and older). $22-$40

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Clutch, 8 p.m. March 13 (17 and older). $32.50

Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, 6 p.m. March 4 (17 and older). $25

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, 5 p.m. March 12. $39.50

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Melanie Fiona, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 19. $38-$48

Patrizio Buanne, 8 p.m. Feb.13. $35-$55

