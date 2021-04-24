Tiffany Blu
Meet Tiffany Blu! She just arrived to us off transport from Houston, TX area. She came to us from one... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Antiques on Main the latest Crown Point antique store forced to move: 'Downtown is becoming a food court'
- Updated
"It's heartbreaking," owner Loretta Nosal said. "Downtown is losing its whole retail element. It's just restaurants and bars coming in."
- Updated
A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were identified as the crash victims.
- Updated
A man called police after seeing what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Washington Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
- Updated
Police said they found the accused, Kenneth Ratliff, "asleep under the covers of the bed in the main room of the apartment" in the 200 block of Brown Street.
- Updated
"He was a super kind-hearted person. He was very generous," said Danielle Ciesielski, Shaun Kowalewski's cousin. "He loved his family."
WATCH NOW: Family endures man's 'horrendous' comments as judge sentences him for killing 'gentle giant'
- Updated
"To stab a human being 35 times is unimaginable," the victim's sister said. "It's more than anyone should have to endure."
- Updated
The suspect was driving one of four high-performance Dodge and Jeep cars that were stolen from a LaPorte Dodge dealership and later seen traveling over 150 mph on the interstate, an Indiana State Police said.
UPDATE: Suspect fires 30 rounds from AR-15 at cops; gun recovered, manhunt underway, Lake County police say
- Updated
Police were searching late Wednesday for a suspect who allegedly fired an AR-15 rifle at police, striking a Lake County squad car in Gary, the sheriff said.