Tiger Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say "Kelsie stated she would never leave her children home alone during the daytime while they were awake, however she thought they were asleep, so she left them overnight," police said. WATCH NOW: Police shoot suspected robber at Dick's Sporting Goods Police shot and wounded a suspected robber Saturday afternoon at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Teen killed in Lake Station; Lake County Coroner declares incident a homicide A 17-year-old was killed in Lake Station on Saturday. Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday Swimming in Lake Michigan no longer will be allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday due to a shortage of available lifeguards. Morton football placed on probation by IHSAA Morton's football program has been placed on probation until next summer and an assistant coach has been suspended for six weeks. UPDATED: Portage driver dies after rolling vehicle in early Sunday crash, Portage police say Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Construction on apartment complex in downtown Hammond made complicated by remnants of old department store The $25 million Tailor Row apartment complex will bring 208 residential units to downtown Hammond. Black couple sues after they say home valuation rises nearly $300,000 when shown by white colleague A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race. Police seek help in locating missing Region woman Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing woman is encouraged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219–881–1209 or dial 911. Lakes of the Four Seasons boy identified in what coroner is calling accidental self-inflicted shooting An online obituary describes the boy as "an energetic and fearless child that would light up any room with his beautiful smile and bright blue eyes."